Fruth Investment Management Purchases 400 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of Artesian Resources worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 80.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 115,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $326.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.2496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARTNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

