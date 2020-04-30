FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. FTS International shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 8,798,205 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank downgraded FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTS International Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FTS International by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FTS International by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

