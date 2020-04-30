Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.70. 18,825,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,873,881. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $521.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.