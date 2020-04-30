Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Paypal comprises about 0.7% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Paypal stock traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,887,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,080. The company has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.