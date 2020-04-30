Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 6.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.46 and a 200 day moving average of $312.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.