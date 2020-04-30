Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.05. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 49,522 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $628.83 million, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 611.11%.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $146,376.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,885. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $41,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,030.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 200,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,057. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,098 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,416,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,450,000 after acquiring an additional 597,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 54,977 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 98,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

