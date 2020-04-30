Gexan Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,578.05 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $21,578.05 and approximately $1,328.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00937616 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00281654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00156802 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

