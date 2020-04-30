Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. 77,632,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,753,812. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

