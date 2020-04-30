Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.13. 7,092,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.