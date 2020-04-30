Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.16. 5,204,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

