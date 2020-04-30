Glenview Trust Co Buys 158 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.72. The stock had a trading volume of 776,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.34.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

