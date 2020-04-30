Glenview Trust Co Has $19.35 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 15,769,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,510,119. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

