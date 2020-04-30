Glenview Trust Co Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

