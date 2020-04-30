Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,521. The firm has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

