Glenview Trust Co Purchases 10,724 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. 5,392,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

