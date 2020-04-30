Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,379. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.91.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

