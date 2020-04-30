Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,004 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $19.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,499,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,530. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

