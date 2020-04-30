Goldstein Munger & Associates Takes $228,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Goldstein Munger & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 432,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $136.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

