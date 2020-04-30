Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,600 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.98. 2,574,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.