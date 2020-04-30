Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

UN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. 3,813,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,150. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.