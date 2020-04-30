Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 4,101 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

