Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.76. 2,589,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

