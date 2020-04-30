Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.18–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.24 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.18)-(0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.29.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $542.75 million, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

