Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Tops $11.82 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and approximately $32.50 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.83 or 0.03930277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010989 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

