HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 2,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $765.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

