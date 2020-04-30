IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Earnings Results

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.54. IMPINJ has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $40.24.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IMPINJ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.
About IMPINJ
Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.
Read More: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.