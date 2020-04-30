IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Earnings Results

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.54. IMPINJ has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $40.24.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IMPINJ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson acquired 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,570.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,044 shares valued at $586,220. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.