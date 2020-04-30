Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Issues Earnings Results

Infrastrata (LON:INFA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of INFA traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.27 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,560,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. Infrastrata has a 52 week low of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

About Infrastrata

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

