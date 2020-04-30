Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Issues Earnings Results

Infrastrata (LON:INFA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of INFA traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.27 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,560,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. Infrastrata has a 52 week low of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.
About Infrastrata
