Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. 8,229,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,626,128. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

