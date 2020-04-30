Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,235,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,897,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

