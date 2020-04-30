Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,924,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

