Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 250 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $156.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

