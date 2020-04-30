Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

UPS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,970,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,003. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

