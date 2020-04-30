Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 100,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 152,788 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,085,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 896,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 179,640 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 63,388 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 91,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,992. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

