Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Stake Lowered by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.75. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $116.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit