Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Stake Lowered by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.75. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $116.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.