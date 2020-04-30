Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.