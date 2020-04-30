iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.13. 7,092,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,366,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

