iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

