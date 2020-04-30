iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 8.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 22,149,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,636,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.