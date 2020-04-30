iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Lifted by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 532.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 170,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,850,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

