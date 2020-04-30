iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,908 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

EEM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 34,463,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,984,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

