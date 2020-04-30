iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.52. 1,337,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.