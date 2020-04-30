J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.68. 27,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,038. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $167.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CL King began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

