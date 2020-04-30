Kcash (KCASH) Price Tops $0.0133 on Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex.

