Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.454-11.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,374. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.