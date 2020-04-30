Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.454-11.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,374. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit