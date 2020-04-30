Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 145.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 4.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.96. 2,496,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.