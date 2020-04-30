Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.9-401.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.1 million.

Several research firms recently commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Koppers has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

