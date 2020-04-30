Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $8.22. Ladder Capital shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 1,639,987 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 215,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 74,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Ladder Capital by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

