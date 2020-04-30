Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $8.22. Ladder Capital shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 1,639,987 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 215,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 74,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Ladder Capital by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit