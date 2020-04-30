Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.99. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $99,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $180,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $358,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $824,540 and sold 13,068 shares valued at $626,058. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.