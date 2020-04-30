Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.45. 6,764,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,511. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

