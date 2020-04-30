Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.76. 4,985,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,999,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

